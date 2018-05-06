Most of us know of the newest Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, because he's adorable AND he's the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.
He stole the world's heart when his adorable photos hit the web last February.
He's stealing the show again, but this time he's not doing it alone.
The first Gerber baby
Ann Turner Cook, the first-ever Gerber Baby, posing with this year's spokesbaby is blowing up Twitter.
Cook's grandson, Chris Colin, shared the image over the weekend. And if you ask me, this is too much cuteness for one photo!
