First lady organizes Valentine's Day message to America on White House lawn

Jill Biden's office said the display outside the White House is 'her Valentine to the country.'

WASHINGTON — First Lady Jill Biden arranged for a surprise Valentine's Day message to be set up outside the White House for the weekend.

The display, placed on the north lawn behind where journalists often do their live TV reports, features hearts with Valentine messages to the country. According to her office, the display is "hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family."

"Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country," the first lady's office said.

The first lady and President Joe Biden, along with their dogs, made a surprise visit Friday morning to check out the art display.

“Valentines Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day, for real,” President Biden said.

President Biden: "#ValentinesDay is a big. Jill's favorite day. For real."



Q: "What inspired you to do this?"@FLOTUS: "I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

The first lady told reporters she just wanted to give "a little joy, a little hope" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity



Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021