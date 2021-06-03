CDC: US has 1 child flu death this season

This flu season has seen the lowest level of cases in decades.

There has been one child death associated with influenza in the 2020-2021 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, a steep decline from the nearly 200 deaths in two of the past three seasons. The numbers follow a trend this most-recent flu season in which flu cases have been at their lowest level in decades.

The CDC reports there were 188 deaths in the 2017-18 season, 144 deaths in the 2018-19 season and 195 deaths in the 2019-20 season. But there was just one this season, occurring late last year.

This flu season was the lowest on record, the CDC said last month, citing a surveillance system that is 25 years old. Hospitals say the usual steady stream of flu-stricken patients never materialized.

Experts say that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling, they say.