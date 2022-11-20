x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Former 'Green Power Ranger' Jason David Frank dies at 49

An agent confirmed Sunday morning that the actor who debuted on the show as the "Green Power Ranger" passed away.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

PHOENIX — Actor Jason David Frank, who formerly played both the Green and White Power Rangers in the show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has died at age 49, an agent confirmed to Dublin-based Geek Ireland.

Frank rose to popularity after portraying the character Tommy Oliver, better known as the Green Ranger on the show

Although Frank had a short initial run, he later returned to the show to play the White Ranger and reprise his role as Tommy Oliver in later seasons.

Right now, Frank's family has not released a statement on his death, but friends and coworkers of Frank have taken to social media to pay their respects.

In 2017, Frank was the target of an unrelated assassination attempt while in attendance at the Phoenix Comicon, now known as Phoenix Fan Fusion.

During the incident in 2017, a man named Matthew Sterling was arrested in a struggle with Phoenix police officers inside the event. Police were tipped off to social media threats made by Sterling, police said. 

Sterling was committed to the Arizona State Hospital for 25.5 years, and has no involvement in Frank's passing.

Entertainment outlet TMZ has reported that Frank's death was the result of a suicide.

Frank's manager, Justine Hunt, asked that the community respect the family's privacy during this difficult time.

"He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed." Hunt said.

RELATED: Man who planned to kill Green Power Ranger at Phoenix fan convention sentenced

RELATED: Judge to rule after man planned to kill Green Power Ranger

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More Videos

In Other News

Rescue Tales: Diamond

Before You Leave, Check This Out