Researchers find rare fossil of dinosaur sitting on nest of fossilized eggs

In a historic first, researchers have discovered a fossil of a dinosaur preserved while sitting on a nest of its own eggs, with some of the eggs containing fossilized embryos.

The fossil in question is around 70 million years old and is a oviraptorosaur, a group of bird-like theropod dinosaurs, according to a January news release from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

The scientific discovery was detailed in the journal Science Bulletin.

Dr. Shundong Bi, one of the primary authors of the paper and a research associate at CMNH, noted that finding dinosaurs preserved on their nests is rare and so are fossil embryos.

"This is the first time a non-avian dinosaur has been found, sitting on a nest of eggs that preserve embryos, in a single spectacular specimen,” Dr. Bi explained in the museum's release.

The historic fossil was discovered in Ganzhou City in southern China’s Jiangxi Province.

According to the museum's news release, the fossil involves an incomplete skeleton of what's believed to be an adult oviraptorid dinosaur crouched in a brooding bird-like posture over at least 24 eggs. According to researchers, at least seven of the eggs have bones or partial skeletons of unhatched oviraptorid embryos.

