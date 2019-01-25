A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky set out to discover through hard science one of history’s most debated questions: Is Tom Brady a cheater?

Christopher Davis was looking for ways to get his son, Ace, excited about his school’s science fair at Millcreek Elementary.

Davis knew his son was a big football buck and thought this was a good way for him and the family to get through “the tedious project.” And it looks like Ace had a good time with it.

“I was trying to prove that he’s a cheater because he deflated the football in the championship,” Ace said. “And I still think he does.”

The method Ace used was nothing short of objective. The fourth-grader tested three different footballs in four categories: throwing, catching, accuracy and distance. He tested a five-pound ball, a seven-pound ball and a nine-pound ball in each category.

Throughout his experiments, he found that it was easier to catch and throw the football that weighed five pounds compared to the two other balls.

This “tedious” assignment turned into a winning project and now the duo will be bringing their research to the next round.

The next phase of the competition will take place in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl where the Patriots and Rams face off in Atlanta.

When asked who Ace is rooting for that Sunday?

“Rams all day!”