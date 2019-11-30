WASHINGTON — Garth Brooks claims the title of best-selling solo artist of all time, but this incredible success in the music business didn't come without its struggles. Brooks went through a rocky divorce, and left the music business for nearly 14 years to raise his three daughters.

“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On” will run for two consecutive nights in two parts, on Monday December 2 at 9 p.m. ET and Tuesday December 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

The documentary will show a deeply personal look into the life and career of the country music legend who rocketed to success creating hit songs during a decade-spanning career.

Singer, songwriter and Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, says, "Garth leaves it all on the floor and it is not about him, it is about you."

US Weekly reports that during a recent event in New York to promote the documentary, Brooks, 57, said his first wife Sandy Mahl "was phenomenal" during the days when he was on the road constantly while coming up in the music industry, working to make a name for himself.

Brooks said, "there were things I guess she was trying to tell me that I didn't hear until this biography. It's rare you get to hear the other side. I just saw her and I think I hugged her harder than I ever have, now that I know things that either I didn't hear or that she didn't say until now."

Brooks married Mahl in 1986, and they have three daughters together, all now in their 20's. He later went on the marry fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood. When asked what he felt like when he met Yearwood, Brooks says, "I felt like I just met my wife," going on to say, "I have to believe that things happen when they happen. I feel very lucky right now where I'm at. So even if I did have regrets, I wouldn't change anything in fear of changing where I'm at right now."

Brooks says he was honest during the making of the documentary and says he is an emotional person, promising that he didn't hold back.