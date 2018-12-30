Georgia Bulldogs players decided to mock the College Football Playoff Committee Saturday as Notre Dame was being destroyed by Clemson in one of the national semifinals.

Georgia (11-2) was the odd team out of the playoff picture after losing a close SEC Championship Game 35-28 to Alabama. Georgia led most of the game and didn't surrender that until late in the 4th quarter.

Despite Georgia lobbying for inclusion into the top four, No. 1 Alabama (13-0), No. 2 Clemson (13-0), No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0), and No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) were selected for the two semifinals. Georgia was No. 5. Unlike the other three participants and Georgia, Notre Dame did not play a conference championship game.

Early in the 4th quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Clemson was dominating Notre Dame, 30-3. That ended up as the final score.

Georgia players took apparent pleasure in mocking the idea that the four best teams in the country were selected to play.

"4 best college teams play tonight," Georgia receiver Terry Godwin tweeted.

4 best college teams play tonight👀🤷🏽‍♂️ — Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) December 29, 2018

"They say the '4 best teams' huh? Tweeted receiver Mecole Hardman.

They say the “4 best teams” huh ? — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 29, 2018

“'The best 4 should get in' #exposed" tweeted linebacker Monty Rice.

“The best 4 should get in” #exposed — ⁶Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) December 29, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA