Golden Globe Winners: Full list amid show's TV return

Several of the past year's biggest box-office hits are in the mix for top awards at the 2023 Golden Globes.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The 80th Golden Globe Awards are back after going dark for a year amid an ethics and diversity scandal.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is among the leading nominees, with several nods including best picture, musical or comedy and a best actor nod for star Colin Farell.

Among the TV series nominated, “Abbott Elementary,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer limited series picked up multiple nominations.

The broadcast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Check back throughout the night as more winners are announced.

Full list of Golden Globes Winners 2023

FILM

Best picture, drama:

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best picture, musical or comedy:

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best actress, drama:

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Best actor, drama:

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”

Best actress, musical or comedy:

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best actor, musical or comedy:

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”

Supporting actress:

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (WINNER)

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”

Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Animated:

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red.”

Non-English Language:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

Screenplay:

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.”

Director:

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Original Song:

“Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat

“Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”

“Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani.

Original score:

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

TELEVISION

Drama series:

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance.”

Comedy series:

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

"Wednesday.”

Limited Series:

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus.”

Actress, drama series:

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Actor, drama series:

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance.”

Actress, comedy or musical series:

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series:

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

“Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Actress, limited series:

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Actor, limited series:

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama:

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama:

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

Supporting actor, limited series:

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, ““Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy.”

Supporting actress, limited series: