Hailey Baldwin's beautiful diamond sparkler is making its debut.

The model's engagement ring from fiancé Justin Bieber is front and center on the cover of Vogue Mexico. In the black and white image, a fresh-faced Baldwin relaxes her head on her arm, leaving her massive rock for all to see.

Baldwin, rocking her signature blonde locks and a tweed jacket, accessorized her look with a 6 to 10-carat oval-stoned stunner from New York jeweler Solow & Co., according to People.

“Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite,” Jack Solow told the publication.

On Instagram, Vogue Mexico captioned the stunning photo: "The intensity of the sun gives way to the echoes of the wind, accompanied by the graceful and fresh image of #HaileyBaldwin, a model that bursts out of the catwalks wearing the autumn trends with her high-profile engagement ring."

The September issue calls Baldwin's bling "the ring of 12 million likes," possibly referring to the number of double-clicks Bieber's engagement confirmation received on Instagram (the post currently sits at over 13 million likes).

TMZ first reported the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas in July after years of on-again, off-again dating rumors.

The "Love Yourself" singer declared his love for Baldwin and confirmed their relationship status a couple days after he got down on one knee: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

Baldwin gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring on Instagram earlier this week. She called Beiber her "absolute best friend."

