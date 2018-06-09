Hangry? Oxford English Dictionary understands.

The word was one of more than 1,100 entries added to the dictionary in its most recent update, Katherine Connor Martin, head of U.S. dictionaries, noted.

Hangry, an adjective, is described in the dictionary as "bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger."

It's first known use dates back to 1956 (yup, people were hangry then, too). The colloquial term was found in a psychoanalytic journal describing various kinds of accidental wordplay, according to Martin.

Other words added to the dictionary this year include mansplain (when a man explains "needlessly, overbearingly, or condescendingly"), snowflake ("a person mockingly characterized as overly sensitive or easily offended"), selfy ("selfish") and swag ("bold self-assurance in style or manner").

See a more complete list on the Oxford English Dictionary website.

