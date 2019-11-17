The FBI released its annual report tracking hate crimes earlier this week.

The number of total hate crime incidents across the country were down in 2018 compared to the year prior, but the number of hate crime murders were up.

In 2018, there were 24 hate crime murders, up nearly 40 percent from 2017. Eleven of these victims were killed last year at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

But overall there were 7,120 hate crime incidents, down from 7,175 the year before.

In 2018, about five thousand incidents were motivated by race. The overwhelming majority remaining were motivated by religious bias – primarily aimed at Jews – and sexual orientation.

Locally, one man says he was attacked while driving in downtown Phoenix because he is gay. It started when a woman smoking allegedly jay-walked in front of him near First and Washington Streets earlier this year.

When he went to put it out, the group the woman was with allegedly attacked him.

“They were punching me in my head, and just all over my body,” Marin said, “and then from that point I really don’t remember much.”

However, the FBI’s statistics are not an exact science. It relies on law enforcement participation from thousands of agencies.

The report shows 24 people were killed and there were 22 report rapes identified as hate crimes.

The report is compiled by using data submitted by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies around the U.S.

The Anti-Defamation League said Jews and Jewish institutions continued "to be at the center of religion-based hate crime attacks."

