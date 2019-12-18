WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked the Pledge of Allegiance and declared during her opening remarks Wednesday that President Donald Trump gave lawmakers "no choice" but to act on impeachment.

"The republic for which it stands is what we are here to talk about today. A republic, if we can keep it," Pelosi said.

The House Speaker said that our founder's vision of a republic is "under threat from actions from the White House."

"That is why today, as Speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the President of the United States," Pelosi said. "It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice."

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power and obstructing Congress.

Republicans say the Democrats are just trying to evict a president they couldn't beat at the ballot box.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

AP

President Trump has consistently declared that he has done nothing wrong and has been tweeting reactions to the developments.