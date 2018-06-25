Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night in Ventura County, Calif., and charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery against police and emergency personnel.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office online records confirm that Locklear, 56, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. PT that evening and booked just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Her case file indicates she is still being held at the Ventura County main jail and said that "certain violent and serious offenses require a hearing in open court before the inmate can be released on bail."

Locklear's court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT. Her bail is currently set at $20,000.

The new arrest comes one week after she was hospitalized following a 911 call and four months after she was arrested under similar circumstances in February. The Ventura County court database reveals her next court date regarding the February charges is scheduled for Aug. 9.

USA TODAY has requested comments from several representatives for Locklear; none immediately responded to the inquiry.

