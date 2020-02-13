Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.

A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that Roenick will not be back on the air. Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter.

The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster said he was “very disappointed and angry” not to be going back to NBC Sports.

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent podcast appearance.

