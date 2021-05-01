'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to the life in the long-awaited 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

WASHINGTON — It's official, the original Sanderson Sisters will be back next year for Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2."

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" movie, tweeted Thursday that the sequel will be released on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Midler will be joined by her original co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played Sarah and Mary Winifred, respectively.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted. "#HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

Midler's tweet also included a photo of the upcoming movie's logo.

The original film followed the three witches as they are awakened by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. In the sequel, according to DEADLINE, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to life and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches.

While "Hairspray" director Adam Shankman was originally lined up to direct, he's been replaced by Anne Fletcher.