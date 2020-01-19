HONOLULU —

Two Honolulu police officers have been shot and killed Sunday morning while responding to an assault call at the base of Diamond Head, where several homes in the area have been affected by a fire at a house the suspected gunman was believed to be inside.

The officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a man with a gun, who then opened fire, striking two officers, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other local news outlets reported.

The home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside was engulfed by flames. The Honolulu Fire Department was battling blazes nearby the home.

No arrests have been made.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige tweeted condolences after the two police officers died in the shooting in Honolulu, saying "let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy."

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell also shared condolences on Twitter saying, "This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i."

The Star-Advertiser reports that Honolulu City Council members also confirmed that the officers were killed.

It quoted Councilwoman Kymberly Pine as saying in a statement she released, “My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the Honolulu Police Department officers who were killed and all who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today.”

Fellow-Council member Tommy Waters also said, “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of two of our officers and I pray that no other officers are hurt.”

Responding police had initially encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers, news outlets reported.

At some point during the incident, the home the shooter was suspected to be in caught on fire and was quickly engulfed. The blaze spread to neighboring homes and a police car.

The fire stretched to at least two neighboring homes and the parked HPD vehicle.

Police closed roads nearby and asked the public to avoid the area.

Gunshots can be heard and flames can be seen as officers respond in this raw footage the Star-Advertiser posted.

Police were seen surrounding the house in Honolulu where the shooting suspect was believed to be at.

Local TV station Hawaii News Now was broadcasting the situation live on Facebook.

Diamond Head or Lē‘ahi is a volcanic tuff cone on the Hawaiian island of Oʻahu that sits near the eastern edge of Waikiki’s coastline. The crater was formed about 300,000 years ago during an explosive eruption, according to the State Parks Division.

The division also says that it's Hawaii’s most recognized landmark, known for hiking, its coastal views and military history. Diamond Head State Monument encompasses nearly 500 acres, including the interior and outer slopes of the crater.

Tweets and other social media posts showed that rising smoke could be seen on the skyline in the area Sunday morning.

The neighborhood has multi-million-dollar homes.

This is a breaking story that will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.