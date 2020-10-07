HPD arrest goes viral for all the right reasons

A video of an HPD arrest has gone viral even being shared by musician, Timbaland. It shows officers asking onlookers to assist them in an arrest.

HOUSTON — It’s a Houston Police Department arrest that's going viral for all the right reasons. It shows cops and the community working together. The video was taken July 6 outside a gas station on Fuqua Street in southeast Houston.

Ulerick Fields was the photographer, who was going to the businesses to buy some gum. His video shows panicked customers running out because of a disturbance in the store. One person is heard saying, “He’s got a knife! A butcher knife!"

Next, the video shows police arrive at the scene and go inside. Through the windows, the suspect can be seen struggling with police. The suspect is then tased. With the suspect on the ground, halfway out the door, police tried to handcuff him but were unsuccessful. One officer had his knee on the suspect’s back.

“Don’t get on his neck now,” Fields said to the officer, who then explained his tactics.

“I’m on his back. I’m on his back. It’s right here, all right?”

The officer then asked Fields and the other witnesses to assist them in the arrest. Fields told the suspect to calm down and not resist, while others freed his hands so the officers could put on the handcuffs. The suspect was eventually taken to a hospital for what appeared to be a mental episode and charges were never filed, according to HPD.

For Fields, the whole situation was personal.

“I used to be a career criminal and I used to be on ‘that’ side.”

Fields said that for 15 years he was involved with drugs, stealing and lying. But, since 2015, he’s carried a crumpled piece of paper in his wallet, an acquittal from a jury. A day that changed his life.

“A jury of 12 people shook my hand and told me they see something in me.”

Now he tries to see the good in all on both sides of the law.

“I’m a man of God. I’m a man about right and wrong.”

Field’s video has hundreds of thousands of views. On Thursday, musician Timbaland shared it on his Instagram page with the comment, “They got it right this time‼️ 🙏🏽HPD.” Snoop Dogg replied to the video with a blue heart.

At the end of Fields’ video, you can hear him say to officers, “I appreciate y’all, man. Letting us help y’all.”

Officers in turn respond with, “Thanks, guys. Thanks.”

Fields said he’s thankful for how the officer who asked for help responded to the incident.

“That’s a good guy. He’s a good officer,” Fields said.

It's an arrest that has become an example of what working as one can do.