A study published Tuesday by the New England Journal of Medicine estimates that nearly 5,000 people might have died in Puerto Rico in 2017 as a result of Hurricane Maria. This estimate is more than 70 times higher than the official death toll of 64.

Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a category 4 hurricane in September 2017, adding to the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma. It was the strongest storm to hit the island in 89 years. Maria is the third costliest hurricane in the United States since 1900, causing an estimated $90 billion in damages.

A research team led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health by surveying 3,299 randomly chosen households in the months following the hurricane. Participants were asked about "displacement, infrastructure loss, and causes of death." The post-hurricane deaths within these households were compared with the mortality rate of the same period of time in 2016.

Using this approach, the researchers concluded that between September 20 and December 31, 2017, there were an estimated 4,645 "excess deaths," or deaths that would not have occurred had Hurricane Maria not devastated the area.

“Our results indicate that the official death count of 64 is a substantial underestimate of the true burden of mortality after Hurricane Maria," the study reported.

Researchers also pointed out that the estimate could be higher, as they could not account for single-person households where an individual lived alone and died alone. After adjusting for single-person households, the estimated number of excess deaths jumped to 5,740.

The study explained that every disaster-related death in Puerto Rico has to be confirmed by the Institute of Forensic Sciences. The system in place only counts bodies brought to San Juan or ones that were confirmed by a medical examiner who traveled to the the local municipality.

The system also only captures direct deaths from the hurricane, and fails to account for the indirect deaths resulting factors such as interrupted medical care.

"Interruption of medical care was the primary cause of sustained high mortality rates in the months after the hurricane, a finding consistent with the widely reported disruption of health systems," researchers wrote

Researchers said that the numbers are still not precise, and more research will be conducted. Other groups have done the same.

CNN surveyed 112 Puerto Rican funeral homes following Maria, and found 499 hurricane-related deaths. The New York Times also did their own investigation, and found 1,000 excess deaths between September and October 2017. Researchers at Penn State University also came to the same conclusion.

Researchers from George Washington University's George Milken Institute School of Public Health will also release their findings later this summer.

Understanding the true number of deaths due to Hurricane Maria is important for a number of reasons. "The disaster-relatedness of deaths has additional importance for families because it provides emotional closure, qualifies them for disaster-related aid, and promotes resiliency," the study concludes.

