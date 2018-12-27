President Trump used a 2011 tweet from his predecessor Thursday to make a point about immigration.

Trump retweeted a nearly eight year old tweet from then-President Barack Obama making a statement on immigration, with the caption "I totally agree!"

"I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration. #SOTU," Obama said in the tweet from January 25, 2011.

The tweet was quoted from Obama's 2011 State of the Union address. After the initial quote on immigration, Obama went on to say he was willing to work with Republicans and Democrats to protect our borders, enforce our laws and address the millions of undocumented workers who are now "living in the shadows."

Trump's retweet of Obama comes in the midst of a government shutdown revolving around border security. The shutdown started Saturday after funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies.

A hard stance on immigration was a key campaign platform that helped propel Trump to the presidency. He has been pushing the issue again as he has encouraged Congress to fund billions of dollars to secure a wall along the border.

On Thursday he called out Democrats saying, "Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?"

About an hour after retweeting Obama Thursday, Trump tweeted saying, "This isn’t about the Wall, everybody knows that a Wall will work perfectly (In Israel the Wall works 99.9%). This is only about the Dems not letting Donald Trump & the Republicans have a win. They may have the 10 Senate votes, but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!"

