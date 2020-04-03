Furniture store IKEA is recalling their Kullen 3-drawer chest over concerns that it can fall and trap young children.

About 820,000 units were sold for $60 each across United States, with an additional 150,000 sold in Canada, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled chests were made in birch (600-930-58) and black-brown (501-637-54, 803-221-34) and only affect the products imported after August 12, 2019.

The CPSC recommends those with the product to stop using the chest, if it is not anchored to the wall. IKEA is offering either a full refund in-store or via a free pick up, or a wall-attachment anchor kit that can be installed either by a consumer or through a free in-home installation service.

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children.

For information of how to receive a refund, you can call IKEA at 888-966-4532 or you can visit their website.

So far IKEA has revived six reports of tip-over incidents, including two involving minor cuts.

The recall follows a recent $46 million dollar lawsuit IKEA settled with the family of a California boy who died when a dresser crushed him. IKEA dressers have been linked to the deaths of at least nine children, according to USA TODAY.

Other dressers sold through Wayfair, Home Depot and other home shopping websites were also recently recalled over child entrapment concerns. The recalled products include the Safavieh's Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests and the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest.