California's beloved burger chain got itself into a political beef as residents of the majority-Democrat state come to a realization: In-N-Out Burger donates to Republicans.

The Irvine-based company gave $25,000 to the California Republican Party this week, according to a state filing noted on Twitter by journalist Gabe Schneider. And that's not the first time. In-N-Out also dished up $30,000 to the party in both 2017 and 2016, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

"Et tu In-N-Out?" said California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman on Twitter. "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party. It’s time to #BoycottInNOut — let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"

While In-N-Out prints Bible verses on its cups and packaging, Fortune noted it hasn't been as associated with religion-driven conservatism as Chick-Fil-A, a restaurant chain with a similar food fanatic following whose CEO condemned gay marriage.

And In-N-Out donates to both sides of the aisle: According to the magazine, the chain has given tens of thousands of dollars to "Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy," a political action committee that aims to elect moderate Democrats.

Still, the news had some left-leaning In-N-Out aficionados feeling conflicted.

"In the age of @realDonaldTrump, we need joy in our lives," said Twitter user @DetAnsinn. "Sometimes, that joy comes in red/white wrapper and a toasted bun."

"No more Double-Doubles for me," said @SpinDr. "From now on, only Shake Shack."

Others saw an upside: "Wait... does this mean California liberals (basically most of the state) won’t eat at In-N-Out anymore?" said @NersesAposhian. "Shorter lines?!"

In-N-Out fans supporting livable wages may want to stick with the burger chain despite its perceived politics. The company confirmed to USA TODAY this year that its store managers earn six-figure salaries. Entry-level employees start at $13 an hour, above California's $11 minimum wage.

