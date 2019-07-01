Three North Carolina inmates received special recognition for helping an officer who collapsed while they were picking up trash.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office said James Smith was supervising inmates during a roadside cleanup last week when he suffered a medical emergency.

WWAY reported that Smith had suffered a stroke.

Instead of running away the inmates took Smith's phone, called 911 and waited with him for help to arrive.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office presented the inmates with a life-saving award.

Sadly, the Bladen County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that it had learned James Smith had died.