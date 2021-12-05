Instagram announces dedicated area to add pronoun choices to profiles

Instagram's new feature will allow users to add up to four pronouns to be displayed on their profile.

Instagram has announced that users can now add their preferred pronoun from choices provided by Instagram, into a designated area on their profile. App users will be able to add up to four pronoun choices, to be displayed on their profile, the company said.

Users can choose if they would like to make their pronouns only visible to people they know or everyone, and the setting will be a default for users under 18 based on the birthday given on user profiles.

How do I add my pronouns to my Instagram profile?

To update or add your pronoun(s) to your profile on the platform first, go to your profile. After that, tap "Edit Profile," found below your profile information. Then tap into the field next to "Pronouns."

After that, start typing your pronoun(s) and results will pop up for you to select to add. You can choose to "Show to Followers Only" if you like from the option right below that field. When you're finished, tap "done."

Instagram announced the new feature on Twitter, telling users that, for now, it's only available in select countries.

Users can't type in any pronoun they wish in the new tool. It's an effort to prevent inappropriate additions that may be seen as disrespectful or abusive. But, they can type whatever pronoun they want into their profile as could be done before, if one chooses.

The LGBTQIA Resource Center defines pronouns as "linguistic tools that we use to refer to people," and have provided an educational resource online to educate the public on pronouns and their uses.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨



The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

Reporting harassment or bullying

Instagram says that if users experience any harassment or bullying to report the abusive behavior or content by following certain steps outlined on the website, and available on the app..

Other apps have had the option to include user pronouns in profiles including Lyft, which offered the feature in 2019, announcing how to update in a Twitter post.

P.S. Here’s how you can add your pronouns in the app ⁠— available for iOS and Android users. pic.twitter.com/WqGofnh7Iz — Lyft (@lyft) June 20, 2019

As the Biden administration took over the White House in January, its website was updated so that people writing in on the contact form at www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ would have the option to choose their pronoun from a drop down list.