REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters battling intense heat and strong winds struggled Monday to gain control of a deadly Northern California wildfire that has killed six people and destroyed more than 800 homes.

The fire had burned through 150 square miles by late Sunday and was growing, but Cal Fire Incident Commander Brett Gouvea said it was not moving deeper into this town of 92,000.

“We’re feeling a lot more optimistic today as we are starting to gain some ground rather than be in the defensive mode all the time,” said Bret Gouvea incident commander od the so-called Carr Fire. “You’re going to see repopulation in the city of Redding very soon.”

The fire was just 17 percent contained, however, and there was no end in sight to the blazing heat blamed for "firenadoes" – twisting, whirlwinds of flame and ash.

AccuWeather meteorologist Evan Duffey said temperatures have consistently exceeded 100 degrees in Redding the last several days, reaching as high as 113. The area might not see a break in the heat until the middle of next week, he added. Low humidity has added to the problem.

"The dryness and extreme heat have led to the extreme fire weather," Duffey said.

He said a relatively wet winter literally added fuel to the fire by creating more vegetation. When summer heated up, all that vegetation began to die – and kindling was born.

Duffey said the high surface temperatures force air to rise and get unstable. When air with fire underneath it rises, it brings the fire with it, he said.

"The air pulls in the fire and creates its own wind," he said. "That's how you get fire vortex, the 'firenadoes' that we have been seeing."

The fire was one of more than a dozen raging across California. The Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park has killed two people and forced closure of the park's top tourist attractions. The fire has burned 85 square miles and is 30% contained.

In Redding, almost 3,400 fire personnel were battling the Carr Fire, some of them on 36-hour rotations, with 17 helicopters, 334 fire engines, 68 dozers and 59 fire crews, according to Cal Fire.

“I can tell you we are making great strides every day,” Gouvea said. “We are very encouraged."

Arthur reported from Redding; Bacon from McLean, Va.

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
01 / 19
Firefighters douse a hotspot near various homes as the Carr fire continues to burn near Redding, California, on July 28, 2018.
02 / 19
A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area on July 28, 2018 near Redding, California.
03 / 19
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as they Carr fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California on July 28, 2018.
04 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
05 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
06 / 19
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
07 / 19
Burned out properties are seen near the Lake Keswick Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
08 / 19
Wade Brilz looks at his burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 19
A charred home is seen in the Lake Redding Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 19
Residents walk through a burned neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 19
TOPSHOT - Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 19
A CalFire firefighter douses flames on a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 19
Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning.
14 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek grabs a bottle of water that was left along with ice for evacuees, firefighters and others outside the Sunset Plaza in Redding on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
15 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek, 53, of Shasta, gazes in the direction of the Carr Fire on Thursday, July 26, 2018 after earlier evacuating her Muletown Road residence.
16 / 19
A Cal Fire firefighter hoses down hot spots at a Harlan Drive home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
17 / 19
This is what remained of a home on Harlan Drive Friday morning. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
18 / 19
This playground next to the Lake Redding Estates home of Justin Montes is filled with tree branches that were blown off during the Carr Fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight)
19 / 19
Redding is under evacuation on Thursday night as the Carr fire make it way into the city. A long line of traffic on Buenaventura Blvd along Benton Air Park. (Photo: Hung T. Vu, Hung T. Vu)

© 2018 USATODAY.COM