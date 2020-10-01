Iran's state media say authorities have invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian missile amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran "has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations.”

He says it will also welcome experts from other countries' whose citizens died in the crash.

RELATED: Iran crash: Ticket mix-up put wife on doomed flight, left husband at airport

RELATED: US and Canada believe Iran shot down Ukrainian passenger jet