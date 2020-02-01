Iraqi state TV and three Iraqi officials say Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport. The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran's-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.



Iraqi officials say in the airstrike at least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport, causing multiple casualties.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall Friday. It reported several casualties and said two cars were on fire.

An Iraqi security official told the Associated Press that four people were killed in the attack. It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets or who was targeted.

The attack comes amid tensions with the United States after a New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.