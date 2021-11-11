Final child tax credit payment: Spanish version of update tool available

The child tax credit portal has been updated just before the final deadline to make changes for the Dec. 15 payment.

A Spanish version of the Internal Revenue Service's Child Tax Credit Update Portal has been launched just in time to make information and payment changes for the final monthly payment of the year. The tool has been available only in English until now.

The deadline to make changes for the Dec. 15 payment is this coming Monday, Dec. 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Recipients can use the tool to opt-out of the monthly payment, report a change of annual income, switch from paper check to direct deposit, update bank account information or update mailing address.

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out of the monthly payments are receiving $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child. Half of the total money is going out via the monthly payments, which started in July. The rest will come at tax time next year.

The benefits begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples who file taxes jointly. The amount is based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns, whichever was most recently received by the IRS. People who didn't file returns, generally low-income, could sign up using a non-filers tool. But the deadline to sign up to receive any monthly payments has passed.

Families with incomes up to $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive $2,000. That's what the child tax credit was for all eligible families before the increase was passed under the American Rescue Plan in March.