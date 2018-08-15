Between a brilliant rock and a murky place.

New photos of Priyanka Chopra wearing a big diamond on her ring finger seem to align with reports that she and Nick Jonas are engaged. In a pair of Tuesday Instagram posts shared by her friend, actress Raveena Tandon, the "Quantico" star is seen brandishing a giant sparkler on her left ring finger, though there is no mention of the bling in the caption. "Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!" Tandon coyly wrote.

Reports surfaced last month that Jonas, 25, had popped the question to Chopra, 36. But she has yet to reveal her engagement ring, which Jonas reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. to shop for, on her own Instagram.

The pair's reported engagement seems to come after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

While Jonas and Chopra have not confirmed that they've committed to walk down the aisle, "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar seemed to hint at a shift in Jonas and Chopra's relationship status on Twitter after reports broke.

"Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," the filmmaker tweeted in July. "Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

