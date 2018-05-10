Mattress Firm plans to close up to 700 stores as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including more than 200 within days.
The nation's largest mattress retailer said in a court filing that it will not conduct typical liquidation sales, where customers might otherwise score a going-out-of-business deal.
Instead, it will transfer mattresses to other stores, warehouses or distribution centers, or could "decide to abandon" showroom products altogether, according to a court filing.
After a major acquisition spree in recent years, the chain has 3,230 company-owned stores and another 125 franchised locations. It has nearly 10,000 employees.
The company expects to stay in business despite significant challenges, including sales declines and competition from bed-in-a-box online sellers like Casper and Leesa.
Here's the list of more than Mattress Firm locations expected to close within days and be vacated entirely by the end of the month, according to court filings:
Alabama
1817 Cherokee Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055
3683 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Arizona
1754 S. Greenfield Rd. Ste. 103, Mesa, AZ 85206
2780 W Chandler Blvd #7, Chandler, AZ 85224
5545 E Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85711
14900 N. Pima Road, Ste. 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
9860 lower Buckeye Road, Ste F-100, Tolleson, AZ 85353
14601 North Scottsdale Rd, Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
4455 S. Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
1335 S Alma School Rd, Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85210
10340 North Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254
7230 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226
California
2100 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93307
1414 R Street, Merced, CA 95340
109 S Las Posas Road, Ste 101, San Marcos, CA 92078
467 East Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
9095 Central Ave, Montclair, CA 91763
25125 Madison Ave Ste 103, Murrieta, CA 92562
Colorado
10460 West Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215
570 Zang St, Ste B, Broomfield, CO 80021
356 East Harmony Rd 6A, Fort Collins, CO 80525
7205 W Colfax Avenue, Ste 100, Lakewood, CO 80214
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Ste. E20, Boulder, CO 80302
990 Airport Road, Rifle, CO 81650
10398 Reed St. 200, Westminster, CO 80021
1785 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Connecticut
575 Boston Post Road Route 1, Orange, CT 06477
9 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland, CT 06084
99 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010
927 West Main Street, Branford, CT 06405
3475 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 06111
1055 Silas Dean Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Florida
3520 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
5048 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503
1814 West Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
695 Towne Center Blvd, Sanford, FL 32772
1970 NW Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994
7067 Narcoosee Rd., Orlando, FL 32822
14200 SW 8th St. Suites 103 thru 106, Miami, FL 33184
919 Lakeland Park Center DR #370, Lakeland, FL 33809
7703 West Flager Street., Ste. B, Miami, FL 33144
6337 Roosevelt Blvd, Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Georgia
1290 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068
3045 North Dug Gap Road SW, Dalton, GA 30720
2907 Washington Rd. Bld 4-402, Augusta, GA 30909
7601 North Point Parkway, #A, Alpharetta, GA 30009
4696 Log Cabin Drive, Ste A, Macon, GA 31204
Idaho
16375 N. Merchant Way Nampa, ID 83687
Illinois
4840 N Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60630
9 East Golf Road, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
349 E Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
2365 N Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, IL 60502
2703 W. Deyoung Street Ste. B, Marion, IL 62959
2317 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60431
9935-51 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
9240 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077
1749 S. Randall Road, Geneva, IL 60134
1330 S Torrence, Calumet City, IL 60409
4805 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
1413 W. North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160
310 Randall Road, South Elgin, IL 60177
2121 N. Clybourn Ave., A-4 Chicago, IL 60614
786 Randall Road, Algonquin, IL 60102
2 East Rand Road Mount Prospect, Mount Prospect, IL 60056
100B E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173
1137 S Mannheim Rd, Westchester, IL 60154
4300 E. New York St. - Suite A, Aurora, IL 60505
4600 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60173
1569 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
2000 N. Clybourne Ave., Chicago, IL 60614
7550 Broadview Village Square, Ste 7600C, Broadview, IL 60155
2320 E. Lincoln Highway #109, New Lenox, IL 60451
1600 West 16th Street Suite T23, Oak Brook, IL 60523
2405 Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451
1710 Sherman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
2326 Route 34, Oswego, IL 60543
4650 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Indiana
10412 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322
25 US Route 41, Schererville, IN 46375
4335 East 82nd Street, Ste 107, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kansas
6836 West Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67209
11747 East Kellog Drive, Wichita, KS 67207
438 S. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67205
15830 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee, KS 66217
Kentucky
4139 Fort Campbell Blvd, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Louisiana
4100 General DeGaulle Dr., Ste. 1, New Orleans, LA 70131
Maryland
1625 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
1016 Beards Hill Road Suite K, Aberdeen, MD 21001
22750 Newcut Road Suite D1, Clarksburg, MD 20871
1701 Rockville Pike Suite A14, Rockville, MD 20852
7911 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite P, Catonsville, MD 21228
1445 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, MD 21014
912C Taylor Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
1170 West Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21703
6666 Security Blvd-STE 17- 20, Woodlawn, MD 21207
3531 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227
Massachusetts
1081 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02465
57 Andrew Avenue, Wayland, MA 01778
2556 1st Street South, Willmar, MN 56201
205 Huttleson Avenue Unit #50, Fairhaven, MA 02719
172 North King Street Route 5, Northampton, MA 01060
388 Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035
174 Littleton Road, Westford, MA 01886
Michigan
2049 West Grand River Avenue, Okemos, MI 48864
Missouri
1142 S. Brentwood Boulevard, Richmond Heights, MO 63117
12344 US 71 Highway, Grandview, MO 64030
14169 Manchester Road, Suite C, Ballwin, MO 63011
Nebraska
8420 South 71st Plaza Suite 103, Papillion, NE 68046
New Hampshire
303-C South Broadway, Salem, NH 03079
New Jersey
557 Route 130 North, East Windsor, NJ 08520
745 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054
92 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ 07105
3231 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
80 South Whitehorse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037
243 US Highway 46 West, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
New York
945 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
1040 Old Country Road Plainview, NY 11803
5121 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234
1462 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305
North Carolina
235 Harvey Street, Winston Salem, NC 27103
2504 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
1595 Glidewell Drive Suite 101, Burlington, NC 27215
3137 Waltham Blvd, Burlington, NC 27215
4008 Brian Jordan Place, High Point, NC 27265
2501 East Franklin Blvd, Ste., Gastonia, NC 28056
610 SE Greenville Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858
252 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, NC 28625
1011 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284
2510 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
1834 Matthews Township Parkway, Matthews, NC 28105
14045 East Independence Blvd Suite C4, Indian Trail, NC 28079
1809 Sardis Road N, Charlotte, NC 28270
1402 West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
8204 Tryon Woods Drive, Cary, NC 27518
7248 GB Alford Highway, Holly Springs, NC 27540
9901 E. Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105
8201 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411
3274 Silas Creek Parkway Suite #33-36, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ohio
6267 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143
Oklahoma
4139 W. Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon
11600 SE Mille Plan Blvd, Suite 3D, Vancouver, OR 98684
Pennsylvania
901 East Main Street Space #20, Palmyra, PA 17078
445 West Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406
3400 North 5th Street, Reading, PA 19605
1256 Millersville, Lancaster, PA 17603
1619 Grant Avenue Grant Plaza, Suite 1, Philadelphia, PA 19115
35 Willowdale Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602
472 Shrewsbury Commons Avenue, Shrewsbury, PA 17361
5110 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102
Rhode Island
1 New London Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina
131 Harbison Blvd., Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29212
5075 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072
2391 Dave Lyle Blvd, Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29730
106 Percival Road, Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29206
7381 Rivers Ave., Ste 102, North Charleston, SC 29406
6208A Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209
Tennessee
7412 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
1704 E Stone Rd, Ste. 102, Kingsport, TN 37660
Texas
13000 N FM 620 RD SB, Cedar Park, TX 78613
4826 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
3200 W. Anderson Ln, Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757 - 1010
17689 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
15340 Dallas Parkway Suite 2150, Dallas, TX 75248
3115 West Loop S., Houston, TX 77027
11470 Broadway Street Ste 110, Pearland, TX 77584
9705 Research Blvd Suite A, Austin, TX 78759
26526 I-45 N, Spring, TX 77386
9319 Highway 6 South, Suite C, Houston, TX 77083
3937 North Central Expressway, Plano, TX 75023
710 Old San Antonion Rd, Buda, TX 78610
2645 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 140, Southlake, TX 76092
1725 I-35 East, Denton, TX 76205
1266 Fry Road, Houston, TX 77084
14791 IH-35, # 108, Schertz, TX 78154
115 Sundance Pkwy, Ste 520, Round Rock, TX 78681
9930 Katy Freeway, #600, Houston, TX 77055
1810 FM 685 #200, Pflugerville, TX 78660
4629 South Cooper St., Ste. 125, Arlington, TX 76017
4770 State Highway 121, Suite 130, Lewisville, TX 75056
1005 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
12908 Shops Pkwy Unit 100, Bee Cave, TX 78738
349 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
6429 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057
2735 Town Center Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
19325 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598
804 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301
20400 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 100, Richmond, TX 77479
5710 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459
537 East I-30, Rockwall, TX 75087
7592 FM1960, Houston, TX 77070
5733 State Hwy 121 Ste 200, The Colony, TX 75056
1443 S. Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
1335 Lake Woodlands Dr. Suite C, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Utah
2632 W. 3500 South, West Valley City, UT 84119
1122 S. University Ave., Provo, UT 84601
Virginia
135 Crooked Run Plaza Suite #50, Front Royal, VA 22630
717 Dominion Square Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701
9600 Main Street Suite B, Fairfax, VA 22031
5629 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
235 Market Street, Winchester, VA 22603
47020 Harry Byrd Highway Suite #2, Sterling, VA 20164
141 Stonebridge Plaza Ave, Richmond, VA 23225
4400 Kilgore Avenue, #J-105 Hampton, VA 23666-2060
1065 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046
Washington
301 Tukwila Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188
5003 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409
West Virginia
217 Oak Lee Drive Suite 24, Ranson, WV 25438