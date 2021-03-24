Jeep to debut all-electric Wrangler concept at Easter Jeep Safari event

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto is one of several concept vehicles debuting at the Easter Jeep Safari in Utah starting this weekend.

Jeep will debut an all-electric Wrangler concept vehicle at its Easter Jeep Safari event starting this weekend. It's one of several concept vehicles being shown off at the annual event in Moab, Utah.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto "is a fully capable BEV that is stealthy, quiet, quick and an unmistakable rock-climbing force," Jeep said in a statement. It's a zero-emission 4x4 vehicle.

Based on a two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the Jeep Magneto uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000 rpm," Jeep said. It's connected to a six-speed manual transmission. Because its electric, the driver doesn't have to worry about the engine stalling.

"The whole reason for doing this was just to see what does a battery electric Jeep do in the off-road environment of Moab," said Mark Allen, the head of Jeep's design team.

Jeep says the engine compares to a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 in both torque and horsepower. It can go from zero to 60mph in 6.8 seconds.

The Magneto comes with an additional 12-volt battery for accessories such as the winch or to run campsite accessories for an extended period.

Jeep is also debuting the "Resto-Mod", a throwback to the second-generation Jeepster Beach, with an original chrome trim and a "brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide." Jeep says it has low-back bucket seats, a four-point safety cage and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon, made for serious off-roading, has a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine and has engine stop-start so that the gas engine shuts down when idling, Jeep said.

The Jeep Orange Peelz, based on the two-door Wrangler, removes the side and rear windows and has a removable glass sunroof to get that classic wind-in-the-hair feel of Jeeps.

The Jeep Farout includes a 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall cartop camper that Jeep says can comfortably sleep up to four people.

The Jeep Top Dog, pained K-9 blue, includes a side storage system with pullout drawers for tools and supplies, a refrigerator and electric hot dog roller grill stand, Jeep said, and a top rack that can transport up to two bikes. A retractable ladder lets users get up to the bikes.