Jennifer Hudson could make history at 2022 Tony Awards

History could be made in a few categories and the Tony Awards may usher in the latest EGOT winner.

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Hudson could join the elite group of EGOT winners on Sunday at the Tony Awards.

Hudson, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, would be just the 17th EGOT if “A Strange Loop” wins best musical — she's a producer. “A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. In addition to Hudson, there are more than 40 producers for the Broadway show including Billy Porter, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and RuPaul Charles.

The singer, actress, producer and soon-to-be daytime talk show host would be only the third Black EGOT winner and fifth woman in the elite club.

The last person to earn an EGOT was composer and songwriter Alan Menken in 2020. Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mastermind behind "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," had a shot at joining the group earlier this year "Dos Oruguitas” from Disney's "Encanto" would've won the best original song Oscar.

Who has an EGOT already?

Richard Rodgers (1962)

Helen Hayes (1977)

Rita Moreno (1977)

John Gielgud (1991)

Audrey Hepburn (1993)

Marvin Hamlisch (1995)

Jonathan Tunick (1997)

Mel Brooks (2001)

Mike Nichols (2001)

Whoopi Goldberg (2002)

Scott Rudin (2012)

Robert Lopez (2014)

John Legend (2018)

Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018)

Tim Rice (2018)

Alan Menken (2020)

How else could history be made at the Tony Awards?

L Morgan Lee of “A Strange Loop” is the first out trans performer nominated for a Tony; Adam Rigg, scenic designer of “The Skin of Our Teeth,” is the first out nonbinary designer nominated; and Toby Marlow, co-creator of “Six” is the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist nominated.

Camille A. Brown and Lileana Blain-Cruz are vying for best direction of a play and if either wins, she would be the first Black female winner in the category. If Marianne Elliott prevails in that category, she will be the first woman to accept three Tonys for direction.

If playwrights Michael R. Jackson ("A Strange Loop"), Lynn Nottage ("MJ") or Christina Anderson (“Paradise Square”) take home the Tony for best book of a musical, they would be only the second Black winner after Stew’s victory for “Passing Strange” in 2008. And Jiyoun Chang (“for colored girls”) and Yi Zhao (“The Skin of Our Teeth”) could become the first lighting designer of Asian descent to win a Tony.