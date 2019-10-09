President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday that John Bolton is out as national security adviser, but there maybe confusion about if Bolton was asked to resign or if Bolton offered to do so himself.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Trump tweeted.

Bolton tweeted a short time later that he offered his resignation.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" Bolton tweeted.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker tweeted that Bolton told him that Trump didn't ask for a resignation.

Trump will now search for his fourth national security adviser in less than three years following Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster and now Bolton.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.