A reluctant John Goodman took a cautious route with a cameraman who asked him Wednesday about Roseanne Barr's racist tweets and the cancellation of ABC's Roseanne, in which he plays Dan Conner.

And, in one of her many tweets and retweets Wednesday, Barr expressed sadness that Roseanne co-star Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also lost their jobs as a result of the cancellation, but she blamed ABC.

In a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Goodman, whose character is the husband of Barr's Roseanne, steered clear of commenting on Barr's racist tweet or ABC's decision to cancel the show, which was just starting preparations for Season 2.

"It's not that I disrespect you guys," he politely told the videographer. "I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble."

He said he doesn't know anything about Barr's tweets, including one that featured a racial slur against Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Obama. ABC canceled the show hours later on Tuesday.

"I don’t know anything about it. I don’t read it," he said of Barr's tweeting.

As for how he's doing, Goodman said: "Everything's fine."

When asked if he might get his own show, he said, "You've heard more than I have."

Barr sounds like she would support such a development. In a Wednesday tweet, she praised the acting skills of Goodman and Metcalf while blaming ABC for taking away their acting jobs.

"I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network," she wrote.

