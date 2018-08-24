Senator John McCain is ending medical treatment for brain cancer, his family announced in a statement on Friday.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017. He has continued to serve in the Senate while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.

He left the Capitol in December 2017 and returned to his home in northern Arizona for treatment.

"My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year," said McCain's daughter Meghan in a tweet. "Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

Read the family's full statement:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

