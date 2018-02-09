After a moving ceremony Saturday honoring the late Sen. John McCain, a private memorial service is scheduled Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where McCain will be buried.

McCain's family, friends, Naval Academy Class of 1958 peers, Naval and military leaders and the Brigade of Midshipmen are invited to the ceremony held in Naval Academy Chapel, McCain's office said.

Among those speaking will be son Jack McCain, a Navy helicopter pilot, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., McCain's closest friend in the Senate, and General David Petraeus. Son Doug McCain, a retired Navy pilot, and former chief of staff Mark Salter will also read scripture passages at the service.

The U.S. Navy Choir is slated to sing hymns "Amazing Grace" and "Faith of our Fathers."

After the ceremony, McCain will be brought to the Naval Academy Cemetery where he is to be buried next to Navy pal Charles "Chuck" Larson.

In his memoir published earlier this year, "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," McCain reflected on how he wanted to spend his final days, revealing his desire to be buried next to Larson.

"I want to watch the hawks hunt from the sycamore, and then take my leave bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn (River), back where it began," he wrote.

The two were known as the "odd couple." McCain was nicknamed "McNasty" for his no-rules attitude that in-turn left him near the bottom of his graduating class, while Larson was a high-achieving naval student who scored good grades.

They shared a friendship, which remained strong throughout their lives, until Larson's death in 2014 at age 77.

At the time of Larson's death, McCain said in a statement he could think of "no finer example of honorable" and faithful service to the country than that of Larson's.

The Sunday services will cap off a week-long remembrance of McCain, during which the "maverick" was remembered in Arizona and Washington, D.C.

A service held at the National Cathedral Saturday featured eulogies from McCain's daughter Meghan and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Before the service, McCain's motorcade stopped at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall, where wife Cindy McCain laid a wreath to honor her husband, a former Navy aviator and prisoner of war, and other Vietnam War veterans.

Crowd gathered at the wreath the McCain family laid at the memorial. pic.twitter.com/w6Qb0ZOtFQ — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) September 1, 2018

McCain lied in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, and many of his congressional peers honored him at services. Earlier in the week, McCain was remembered in Arizona, where he also lied in state at the state capitol.

During a ceremony in Arizona, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on the senator's "ageless" code.

"It wasn’t about politics with John. You could disagree on substance," Biden said. "It was about the underlying values that animated everything John did."

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Donovan Slack and Richard Wolf, USA TODAY; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, The Arizona Republic

© 2018 USATODAY.COM