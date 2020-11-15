x
Judge: DHS head didn't have authority to suspend DACA

Wolf effectively suspended the program in July, a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's efforts to end it.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf makes an opening statement at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, a federal judge in New York ruled that Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolf's suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has ruled that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully. 

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis's ruling invalidates Wolf’s suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation.

Wolf effectively suspended the program in July, a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's efforts to end it.

Garaufis wrote Saturday that DHS failed to follow an order of succession established when then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned in April 2019. 

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

