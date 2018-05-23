It's time for a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' home, an upstate New York judge ruled Tuesday.

Parents Mark and Christina Rotondo of Camillus, N.Y., want their son Michael to move out, get a job and take his broken-down Volkswagen Passat with him. The couple gave Michael several eviction letters over the past few months and even offered financial help to move out of their house. But he won't leave without a legal fight.

In a Feb. 18 letter, his parents offer him $1,100 to find another place to stay, ending with: "There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work!" It's signed "Christina and Mark Rotondo."

In a 30-minute-long back and forth conversation Tuesday, Michael told State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood that he needs six more months. Greenwood called the request "outrageous," and encouraged Michael to address his parents directly in the courtroom — which he refused, Syracuse.com reports.

Greenwood encouraged the parents' lawyer to draft an eviction order.

After the court decision, Michael told camera crews to meet him outside, where he told them he plans to appeal. He also said he has a business to support himself, but declined to elaborate.

Then, as Syrcause.com noted, he went home to his parents' house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

