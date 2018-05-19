Kentucky Derby winner Justify won the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

A favorite to win the Preakness, the colt trained by Bob Baffert defeated seven rivals in Baltimore, earning the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Racing on a muddy track, Justify and jockey Mike Smith held off Good Magic. The rain stopped less than an hour before the start of the race as fog rolled in. The fog was so thick that the final turn is obstructed from the grandstand. The far side of the track was completely shrouded in fog.

Earlier this week, trainer Bob Baffert said his only real concern was if the track began to dry out at some point in the day, making for a more tiring surface.

Baffert and Smith entered the winner's circle earlier in the day after Ax Man won the $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes with Smith aboard.

