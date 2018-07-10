Keira Knightley is calling out Duchess Kate for her perfect appearance after giving birth.

Knightley, 33, wrote an open letter to her 3-year-old daughter, called "The Weaker Sex," recently published in Scarlett Curtis’ book "Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies)," a collection of essays penned by stars, artists and activists.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actress compared her post-birth look that of Duchess Kate, who had Princess Charlotte one day after Knightley gave birth to daughter Edie in May 2015.

“She was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see," Knightley wrote in an excerpt obtained by E! News. "Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful, look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate."

In 2015, the Duchess emerged from St. Mary's hospital looking fresh and relaxed nearly nine hours after giving birth to Charlotte. She was dressed in a yellow-and-white buttercup-print shift dress by Jenny Packham. Her hair was loose and flowing. She did not look as if she had just been through labor.

In contrast, Knightley resorted to a "hospital gown with paper pants on" after childbirth because she was bleeding profusely after bringing her first child into the world.

"My vagina split. You came out with your eyes open. Arms up in the air. Screaming," Knighlty wrote to her daughter, remembering "the vomit, the blood, the stitches."

"I remember my battleground. Your battleground and life pulsating. Surviving. And I am the weaker sex? You are?"

Knightly said Middleton's post-baby appearance creates unrealistic pressure and places damaging expectations on new mothers.

"Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell," Knightley wrote. "Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers. This stuff is easy. It happens every day. What's the big deal? So does death ... but you don't have to pretend that's easy."

Knightley's criticism comes a few days after Middleton returned to work after a six-month maternity leave, following the birth of third child Prince Louis on April 23.

