Who will take over if Kevin McCarthy is ousted as speaker of the House?

The House would enter uncharted territory if a motion to vacate effort against McCarthy were to pass the full House.

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s grip on the gavel was at serious risk Tuesday after the House voted to move ahead with a historic vote, an effort by hard-right critics to oust the embattled Republican leader from the job.

The high-stakes showdown forced by McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership. The vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance.

The House then opened an extraordinary floor debate, unseen in modern times, ahead of the next round of voting on what could be an motion to “vacate the chair” — something that has not happened in Congress in a century.

Who becomes speaker if McCarthy is ousted?

It would also launch the House Republicans into chaos, as they try to find a new leader. It took McCarthy himself 15 rounds in January over multiple days of voting before he secured the support from his colleagues to gain the gavel. There is no obvious GOP successor.

The speaker of the House, under the rules of the chamber, is required to keep a list of individuals who can act as speaker pro tempore in the event a chair is vacated. The list, which is oddly written by the sitting speaker at any given time, remains with the House Clerk and would be made public if the speakership were vacant.

The first person on that list would be named speaker pro tempore and their first order of business would be to hold an election for a new speaker. That event requires the House to vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive the majority of those present and voting for speaker.

New candidates for speaker could emerge, but there's also nothing to stop Republicans from nominating McCarthy again.

Who voted against McCarthy?

During the first round on whether to table the motion, the vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance. If all Democrats vote against McCarthy, he can only lose a few Republicans in the final vote to survive as speaker.