LOS ANGELES — Scroll down for a livestream of the memorial which is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Thousands of mourners will gather at a sold out Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter will be honored in a public memorial at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant's family, sports legends and other major figures will reportedly attend.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven others on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

The Celebration of Life will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world.

The ceremony will be held on a 24-foot-by-24-foot stage (One of Bryant's two uniform numbers was 24). The Associated Press reports Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa, chose Feb. 24 (2/24). to honor both Kobe's uniform number and Gianna's. Gianna wore No. 2 on her basketball teams.

Proceeds from tickets to the event will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programs in underserved communities and teaches sports to girls and women, according to AP.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Kobe became active in film, television and writing after his playing career ended in 2016.

