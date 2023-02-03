Lance Reddick's wife breaks silence following husband's death

The "John Wick" actor died Friday morning at the age of 60.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick's wife has broken her silence following her husband's unexpected death.

Stephanie Reddick posted on her late husband's Instagram account on Saturday and thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support. The "John Wick" actor died of natural causes on Friday morning at the age of 60.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last. day," Stephanie wrote. "I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them."

In tribute to her late husband, the actor's wife shared several photos. She even included a picture of Commander Zavala, which Reddick voices in the video game "Destiny."



"And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game," she added.

Stephanie said donations can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, Maryland, Reddick's hometown.

Reddick’s death comes just days before the theatrical release of "John Wick: Chapter 4," which he stars in.

“John Wick — Chapter Four” will be dedicated to Reddick, said director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves, who said in a statement they were “deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss.”

The latest installment of the franchise had Reddick reprise his role as Charon, the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge.

His upcoming projects include 20th Century’s remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Shirley,” Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. He was also slated to appear in the “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” as well as “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.”

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.