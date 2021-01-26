Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of baked chicken meals

The Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals may contain pieces of "foreign matter".

WASHINGTON — Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals.. The meals may be contaminated with pieces of white hard plastic.

The recalled meals, which were produced on Sept. 2, 2021, contain baked white meat chicken, stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy. The box bears a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered on December 18, 2020 after the firm received five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. Nestlé Prepared Foods believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

If you have any of these meals in your freezer, you're urged not to use them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.

Another recent food recall by Nestle Prepared Foods was for Pepperoni Pizza Hot Pockets. About 762,615 pounds of pepperoni hot pockets were recalled. The USDA warns that the product could contain "extraneous materials," like pieces of hard plastic and glass.