Dust off those knee and elbow pads, because the classic Nickelodeon game show "Legends of the Hidden Temple" is coming back.

Quibi, an upcoming mobile-only streaming service, announced plans Monday for a reboot that will be a "supersized, reimagined version" featuring many of the original elements of the show, including the Moat Crossing, the Temple Run and Olmec - everyone's favorite talking stone head.

But this time around, it won't be kids and teenagers trying to make it through the Temple Run in under three minutes. The classic challenges have been "'grown up' for an audience that's grown up along with them," according to a press release.

The set for Quibi's reboot will also be placed "into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line."

RELATED: 'Double Dare' is coming back with new episodes

Quibi said it will soon be looking for superfans to compete on the show.

“Bringing back ‘Legends’ for Quibi is a dream come true,” said Scott A. Stone, Executive Producer. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

RELATED: Ads on streaming services continue to evolve

There's no word on whether Kirk Fogg, the show's original host, will be back for this reboot. In 2016, Fogg talked to E! about some show secrets and the intense 14-hour days contestants faced.

Quibi, a mobile-only streaming service, is set to launch in April 2020. It's already announced plans for reboots of MTV's "Singled Out" and Comedy Central's "Reno 911!"

Nickelodeon's iconic series 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' is coming back.

Quibi