Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance environmental organization will donate $3 million to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia.

The organization said in a statement Thursday that it has started the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” currently raging in the country.

The Academy Award-winning actor co-chairs the organization that was launched last year to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

DiCaprio joins a growing list of other celebrities that have rallied to donate big bucks including Chris Hemsworth, Elton John and Metallica.

