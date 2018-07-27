CBS' board of directors has made a pre-emptive statement ahead of the publication of a New Yorker story accusing its CEO, Leslie "Les" Moonves, of sexual misconduct.

In a statement issued Friday to USA TODAY that did not mention Moonves by name, the board said, “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously. The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

The Hollywood Reporter on Friday said The New Yorker is set to publish an expose that includes allegations of sexual misconduct against Moonves.

The CBS Board also acknowledged the timing of the story comes during CBS' legal bid to fight off a merger with Viacom, its former parent company. "While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members. Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners.”

Leslie 'Les' Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, attends the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Moonves, 68, has been at CBS since 1995. He was named CEO in 2016.

He is also married to Julie Chen, the host of two shows on the network, "The Talk" and "Big Brother."

Although Moonves' behavior is the headline of The New Yorker story, the latest report by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow is also expected to delve into the network's culture and its role in enabling bad behavior like that of ousted "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose.

