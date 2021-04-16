x
List of mourners attending the funeral of Prince Philip

Due to COVID-19, there will be only 30 attendees inside St. George’s Chapel for the service, including the widowed Queen Elizabeth II and her four children.

LONDON, UK — Only 30 people are allowed to attend the funeral service for Prince Philip on Saturday due to coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.

More than 700 military personnel are set to take part in Saturday’s funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

But coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the longstanding funeral plans, there will be only 30 inside St. George’s Chapel for the service, including the widowed Queen Elizabeth II and her four children.

The queen's husband of 73 years died April 9 at the age of 99.

Full list of Prince Philip funeral attendees:

  1. Queen Elizabeth II
  2. Prince Charles, eldest child of the queen and Prince Philip
  3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife
  4. Princess Anne, second child of the queen and Prince Philip
  5. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband
  6. Prince Andrew, third child of the queen and Prince Philip
  7. Prince Edward, youngest child of the queen and Prince Philip
  8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife
  9. Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter
  10. James, Viscount Severn, Edward and Sophie’s son
  11. Prince William, eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana
  12. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife
  13. Prince Harry, younger son of Charles and Diana
  14. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips
  15. Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
  16. Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband
  17. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York
  18. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband
  19. Princess Eugenie, younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah
  20. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband
  21. Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the queen’s late sister Princess Margaret
  22. Daniel Chatto, husband of Lady Sarah Chatto
  23. David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret
  24. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of the queen
  25. Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the queen
  26. Princess Alexandra, a cousin of the queen
  27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip
  28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a German cousin of Prince Philip
  29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip
  30. Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a friend of Prince Philip, married to the grandson of Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten

In a break with custom, members of the royal family who have served in the armed forces or have ceremonial military appointments will wear civilian clothes to the funeral.

The decision, signed off by the queen, means that Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform. Harry lost his honorary military titles after he gave up frontline royal duties last year. As a result, protocol suggested that Harry, an army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, would only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.

The decision also sidesteps another potential controversy after reports that Prince Andrew, the queen’s second-oldest son, considered wearing an admiral’s uniform to his father’s funeral. Andrew retains his military titles even though he has been sidelined from royal duties because of scandal around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

