Hurricane Michael closed in Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 145 mph, the most powerful storm on record ever to menace the stretch of fishing villages, military bases and spring-break beaches.
Michael is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.
Several live cameras are capturing the storm's impact. Watch them here:
AJ's Dockside in Destin
A bar and restaurant on Destin Harbor, AJ's live camera shows flooded docks and waves rolling into the harbor. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).
Miramar Beach
This live camera at Miramar Beach in Walton County looks out into the Gulf of Mexico. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).
Watersound Beach
Provided by EarthCam, this live camera shows waves rolling onto Watersound Beach.
Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
Okaloosa Island is an area on Santa Rosa Island in Florida. This live camera shows the island's beach and boardwalk. (Courtesy Old98destin.com).
Panama City Beach
The Holiday Inn Resort's live camera looks down from the top of the hotel. It shows a stretch of Panama City Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. (Courtesy Holiday Inn Resort: Panama City Beach).
Contributing: Associated Press