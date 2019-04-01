The Carolina Panthers' season is over but Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey aren't finished receiving awards.

The pair were each named All-Pros Friday. It was the fifth time Kuechly was a first team selection while McCaffrey made his first appearance, as he was named second team "flex" position.

Kuechly has been a first-team selection every year since 2013 except 2016 when he was named second team. His five selections are tied with Houston defensive lineman J.J. Watt for second most on active rosters. Kuechly finished the 2018 season with 130 tackles and tied for third in Panthers history with 20 tackles for loss.

McCaffrey's sophomore season was one to remember as he set a team record 1,965 scrimmage yards and finished third overall in the NFL this year. His 107 receptions were the most ever by an NFL running back and most by any Panthers player regardless of position. He became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a single season.

© 2019 WCNC